Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ministry of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs held a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on May 31 to review the implementation of Project 161 on realising goals laid out by the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) until 2025 and its activities in the south.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha spoke highly of ministries, agencies, and localities’ commitment to fulfilling the ASCC’s goals in many aspects.



She admitted that liaison between localities with ministries and agencies in the effort remains limited, while human resource for the project remains insufficient.



Ha believed that cooperation activities will help build a people-centred and socially responsible ASEAN Community, towards strengthening unity among member countries and improving their local lives.



Former Deputy Secretary General of ASEAN for ASCC Vongthep Arthakaivalvatee lauded Vietnam’s role and responsibility in achieving the ASEAN Community’s common goals, with its specific action plans from the central to local level.



Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh, former Deputy Foreign Minister and former head of the Vietnamese delegation to the Senior Officials’ Meeting of ASEAN (SOM ASEAN), called for awareness to be raised amongst people in ASEAN Community, and Vietnam in particular, about the ASCC.



Amid intense global trade competition and challenges in security, energy, and climate change, it is necessary to affirm ASEAN’s central role to look toward building an environment of peace and security in the region, he said.



Three years since the launch of Project 161, community-building activities have helped step up administrative reform and expand policies on social welfare, labour, employment, healthcare, education, and gender equality, reported the ministry.



Public involvement in environmental protection, climate change response, and preservation of cultural characteristics have been rallied via different programmes. –VNA



