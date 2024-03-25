NA Permanent Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Man described 2024 as a year of “acceleration” critical to the implementation of the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress and all-level Party congresses, as well as to the preparation for all-level Party congresses ahead of the 14th National Party Congress. The year is also important to the preparation for the election of deputies to the 16th-tenure NA and all-level People’s Councils in the 2026 - 2031 tenure.Given this, the entire political system needs to act in line with the spirit of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s writing issued on the occasion of the Party’s 94th anniversary earlier this year. These writings show high determination, great efforts, drastic action, dynamism, and creativity, tackle bottlenecks and problems in a timely manner, bring into play democracy in tandem with sustaining discipline, ensure proper coordination in leadership, management, and governance, pay due attention to quality and effectiveness in reality, and make breakthroughs for development, Man remarked./.