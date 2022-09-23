At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – The Vietnamese Consulate General in Frankfurt is always ready to support and connect Vietnamese businesses with their German counterparts to penetrate and learn about each other's markets, according to Consul General Le Quang Long.



He made the statement at the 2022 Vietnam-Germany Economic Cooperation Conference held in Frankfurt on September 22 by the Trade Promotion Agency (TRA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Trade Office at the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany, Consulate General of Vietnam in Frankfurt and the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA).



The event drew the participation of representatives from 25 Vietnamese enterprises operating in fields such as garment and textile, agricultural products, handicrafts, and pharmaceuticals, as well as more than 50 delegates representing German and Vietnamese businesses in Germany.



Long emphasised that there is still room for expanding cooperation between the two economies.



Le Hoang Tai, Deputy Director of TRA, said that it is necessary for businesses to increase promotion activities and step up the application of information technology and digital transformation to improve their effectiveness.



At the event, Manfred Florian Welker, a BWA representative in the state of Hessen, affirmed that Germany is a potential mafrket for Vietnamese enterprises to learn about and cooperate with in such fields as trade, investment and finance, adding the BWA always works closely with the Vietnamese Trade Office in Germany to act as an effective bridge for businesses of the two countries.



Vietnamese Trade Counselor Bui Vuong Anh provided participants with information that helps businesses take advantage of opportunities to further promote trade and investment exchanges, specifically those from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).



German corporations such as OCO Global, TMF Deutschland AG, Dornbach GmbH, and Desk Vietnam said they are always ready to support, provide consultations for and introduce business partners to Vietnamese enterprises in various fields, he said.



Within the framework of the event, Vietnamese businesses paid a visit to the Frischezentrum Food and Agricultural Product Distribution Centre in Frankfurt./.