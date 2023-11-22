Conference spotlights achievements in Vietnam-Cambodia border affairs
Important achievements that Vietnam and Cambodia have gained together in land border-related affairs were highlighted at a conference held in Phu Quoc city in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on November 22.
Opening the event, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Le Hai Binh said that the conference offered a chance to encourage authorities and people along the Vietnam-Cambodia shared border to work harder to complete the tasks of protecting the national security and social safety and order.
Binh asked ministries, sectors and localities to enhance their awareness of protecting the national sovereignty and territorial integrity in the new situation, while detecting and fighting viewpoints, information and acts that take advantage of territorial and ethnic border issues to sabotage the great national unity bloc and the sound traditional friendship between the two nations.
He also stressed the need for stepping up communications, especially in Khmer language and languages of ethnic minority groups living along the Vietnam-Cambodia border to call for consensus in preserving, reinforcing and developing the bilateral friendship.
Participants at the conference discussed major issues in the border management work in Kien Giang as well as the current situation of the Vietnam-Cambodia land border.
Vietnam and Cambodia share a 1,258-km borderline crossing 10 border provinces of Vietnam and nine provinces of Cambodia.
To date, the two countries have completed the border demarcation of about 1,045 km, built 2,048 border markers at 1,553 locations on the ground, including 315 primary border markers at 264 locations, 1,511 auxiliary markers at 1,068 locations and 221 marker posts.
Vietnam and Cambodia have signed the “Supplementary Treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of National Boundaries and the 2005 Supplementary Treaty”, also known as the 2019 Supplementary Treaty, and the protocol on land border demarcation and marker planting. They have organised the exchange and receipt of border topographic maps.
Currently, the two countries still have about 213 km of border for which demarcation and marker planting have yet to be completed. They are working together on this work.
On the occasion, the organising committee presented seven gift packages to needy border guard officers and soldiers based on Phu Quoc island./.