Conference spotlights curriculum development, assessment design for future-ready students
The Vietnam National Institute of Educational Sciences (VNIES) and Cambridge University Press and Assessment co-hosted a conference, titled ‘Inspiring international - Curriculum development and assessment design for future-ready students’ in Hanoi on June 24.
The hybrid conference aims to provide a platform for understanding challenges and identifying the benefits of international integration through best practice in assessment and evaluation, integrated curriculum development and content and language integrated learning (CLIL).
It featured three sessions of curriculum development and assessment design; integrated curriculum implementation; and developing assessment standards for a competency-based curriculum.
Concluding the conference, the two organisers signed a memorandum of understanding and have a discussion about their action plan for 2022./.