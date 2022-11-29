Conference spotlights Politburo resolution on Red River Delta development
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a national hybrid conference on November 29 to disseminate and launch the implementation of the 13th-tenure Politburo’s resolution on orientations for socio-economic development and defence - security safeguarding in the Red River Delta.
The region comprises 11 provinces and centrally-run cities divided into two sub-regions. The northern sub-region covers Hanoi capital, Hai Phong city, and the provinces of Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, and Hung Yen; while the southern one consists of Thai Binh, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, and Ninh Binh provinces.
Given the Delta’s specially important position and role, the Politburo issued a resolution on September 14, 2005 and a conclusion on October 28, 2011 on orientations for socio-economic development and defence - security safeguarding in the Red River Delta by 2010 and for 2011 - 2020.
Many significant achievements have been recorded over the last 17 years since the resolution and conclusion issuance.
In particular, the region’s contribution to the national GDP rose to 29.4% in 2020 from 26.9% in 2010, per capita income was 1.3 times higher than the national average, state budget revenue accounted for 32.7% of the total nationwide, total investment in society increased 19.7-fold from 2005 and made up 35.1% of the total - ranking first in the country, and the urbanisation rate stood at 41% in 2021, statistics show.
However, it is still facing certain shortcomings. Local socio-economic development has yet to match the region’s potential, outstanding advantages, and specially important position and role.
That reality required a new resolution be promulgated to help make strong and breakthrough improvements in the reform, socio-economic development, and defence - security safeguarding in the region in the new development phase.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (centre) speaks at the hybrid conference on November 29. (Photo: VNA)Addressing the meeting, General Secretary Trong noted the new resolution, No 30-NQ/TW, continues to view the Red River Delta as a strategic region holding special importance in terms of politics, economy, culture, society, environment, defence, security, and diplomacy. It identified that fast and sustainable development is a responsibility of regional localities and the entire political system.
Among the targets for 2030, the Delta is set to obtain fast and sustainable development, have a modern economic structure, be deeply imbued with the national cultural identity, and take the lead in developing science - technology, innovation, digital economy, and digital society.
By 2045, it is expected to achieve modern, civilised, and ecological development; become the leading centre in terms of education - training, science - technology, innovation, and health care in Vietnam; and have some major economic and financial hubs comparable to others in the world.
The recently issued resolution detailed all the measures necessary for meeting requirements in the new development phase, the Party leader said, asking the Delta localities and agencies to thoroughly grasp the resolution and ensure high consensus across the region, in each locality, and among all sectors and authorities from the central to local levels.
He demanded traditions be upheld, proactivity and creativity promoted, self-reliance enhanced, and stronger determination made to boost local development, adding that the Government and central agencies need to coordinate more strongly with the Delta localities to build, perfect, issue, and enforce breakthrough policies to fuel development.
The General Secretary also asked Party committees and organisations at all levels, sectors, and the entire political system in the localities to quickly devise plans to popularise and implement the resolution after the conference.
He expressed his belief that they will successfully carry out the resolution so as to make breakthrough strides in local socio-economic development and defence - security safeguarding./.