Conference updating policies on Vietnamese labourers in RoK
A conference was held in Seoul on August 24 for 39 consultants and representatives of community groups in provinces and cities in the Republic of Korea (RoK) to update them with guidelines and policies of Vietnam and the RoK regarding rights and interest of Vietnamese labourers in the RoK.
An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)Seoul (VNA) – A conference was held in Seoul on August 24 for 39 consultants and representatives of community groups in provinces and cities in the Republic of Korea (RoK) to update them with guidelines and policies of Vietnam and the RoK regarding rights and interest of Vietnamese labourers in the RoK.
Pham Minh Duc, head of the Korean Employment Permit System (EPS) Office in the RoK, briefed participants on two countries' new policies and pointed to a number of problems facing Vietnamese workers in the RoK.
Ta Thi Thanh Thuy, head of the Management Board of Vietnamese Labourers in the RoK said more than 55,000 Vietnamese labourers are currently working in the RoK.
Participants highlighted some problems facing Vietnamese labourers in the RoK, especially those on working conditions, residence, insurance policies, and social welfare policies for sailors.
They agreed to optimise social networks such as Facebook, Youtube, Naver Café, Viber, and Kakao Talks to connect and support Vietnamese labourers and popularise the law to them, while encouraging them to strictly abide by commitments given in the contracts.
At the annual event, the consultants reported opinions and aspirations of Vietnamese labourers in the RoK and proposed a number of solutions.
Deputy Ambassador to the RoK Nguyen Viet Anh recognised efforts by the consultants in accompanying and supporting authorities and the embassy in protecting the interest of Vietnamese labourers abroad.
He underlined that assisting activities aim to help labourers promptly integrate into the new living environment in the host country and ensure that they can settle down and access social welfare policies, as well as connect Vietnamese association to care for Vietnamese labourers in particular and community in the RoK in general./.