Culture - Sports Vietnam’s most outstanding athletes in 2020 honoured A programme to honour outstanding athletes, coaches, and disabled athletes and coaches for disabled athletes was hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) on March 27 in Hanoi on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Vietnam Sports Day.

Culture - Sports Athletes name Vietnam on world’s sports map Over the past years, Vietnam’s sport has proved its strong position in Southeast Asia and Asia and integrated deeper into the world’s sports movement.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese street food popular on Instagram Vietnamese street food cuisine has become one of the most popular food items on Instagram, the world’s largest photo sharing network, reaffirming its rising popularity among food lovers.