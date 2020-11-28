In the ninth lunar month, when the Cong ethnic people in La Cha hamlet, Pa Tan commune, in Nam Po district, Dien Bien province, complete their harvest, they celebrate the Cockscomb flower festival.



After the prayer ceremony, sacrifices are made to invite genies and the ancestors to attend the festival. Villagers then drink wine and enjoy a meal together.



“Tet hoa mao ga” features a series of rituals and ceremonies that help strengthen solidarity and connectivity within the community. It has been recognised as one of eight national intangible cultural heritage in Dien Bien province./.

VNA