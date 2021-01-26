Congratulations come pouring in for 13th National Party Congress
Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, speaks at the congress. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – As of January 22, the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) that officially opened in Hanoi on January 26 had received 215 messages of congratulations.
The well-wishers comprise of 105 parties, four regional and international organisations, 76 friendship organisations, 15 diplomatic corps and 15 individuals from 79 countries.
On behalf of the Presidium of the congress, Politburo member and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan thanked them for their friendship, cooperation and valuable support to the Vietnamese Party and people.
The congress will continue to affirm the Party’s consistent policy of enhancing the friendship and cooperation with other countries, political parties, international organisations and friends, thus contributing to peace, national independence, democracy and social progress in the world, she said.
Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, presented a report reviewing the 12th -tenure committee’s leadership.
According to the report, amidst rapid and complex developments of the regional and global situation over the past term, the committee has led the entire Party, people and army to complete targets and tasks set by the previous Party Congress.
The report highlighted the issuance of many strategic resolutions on socio-economic development, notably one on guidelines and solutions facilitating international integration.
The committee has also adopted resolutions, regulations and decisions on Party and political system building, particularly the one adopted at the fourth plenum on intensifying Party building and rectification, pointing out specific phenomena of degradation, self-evolution and self-transformation.
Efforts have been made to restructure the state budget, improve the efficiency of the management, exploitation and utilisation of economic resources, and spur industry, tourism and energy development.
In the face of natural disasters and diseases, especially the COVID-19, the Politburo and Secretariat have worked out specific policies and solutions to promote the power of the entire political system, people and army in the fight, while maintaining economic growth.
The achievements have contributed to raising trust in the Party and the State from the public, as well as the prestige of Vietnam in the international arena.
In the afternoon of January 26, the delegates discussed in groups documents of the congress./.