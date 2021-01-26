The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which officially opened in Hanoi on January 26, has received many messages of congratulations from around the globe.They came from political parties and international organisations and friends, who all expressed their friendship and cooperative feelings toward the Party, State and people of Vietnam, demonstrating their deep interest in the Congress.As of January 22, the Congress had received 215 congratulatory messages from 105 parties, four regional and international organisations, 76 friendship organisations, 15 diplomatic corps and 15 individuals from 79 countries.The well-wishers included the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the Communist Party of China, the Cambodian People's Party, the Communist Party of Cuba and the Workers' Party of Korea of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.Twenty-five messages were from Asian and Oceanian countries, while 33 came from European nations, 31 from Americans, and 11 from the Middle East and Africa.Meanwhile, 76 messages were from political, friendship and mass organisations, diplomatic missions in Vietnam, and leaders and former leaders of many countries.They serve as a source of great encouragement for Vietnam’s “Doi moi” (Renewal) process initiated and led by the Party, and vivid proof of the deepening friendship between the CPV and political parties, organisations and friends worldwide./.