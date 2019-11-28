Politics Vietnamese, Chinese deputy foreign ministers talk bilateral ties Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, head of the Vietnamese government delegation to Vietnam-China territorial border negotiations and his Chinese counterpart Luo Zhaohui held a meeting in Beijing from November 26-28 to discuss Vietnam – China ties, their territorial border issues and regional and international matters of mutual concern.

Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets with speaker of RoK parliament Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met on November 28 with Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly Moon Hee-sang, who said the parliament has high consensus on the continued enhancement of all-round relations with Vietnam.

Politics PM applauds Seoul’s relations with Vietnamese localities Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a meeting with Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon on November 28 as part of his official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK).