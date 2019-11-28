Congratulations extended to Laos on National Day
Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu led a delegation of the Foreign Ministry to visit the Lao Embassy in Hanoi on November 28 to offer greetings on the occasion of Laos’s 44th National Day (December 2, 1975-2019).
Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu (L) meets with Lao Ambassador Sengphet Houngboungnuang on November 28 (Photo: baoquocte.vn)
Talking to Lao Ambassador Sengphet Houngboungnuang, Deputy FM Vu highlighted the new developments in the Vietnam-Laos special relationship in 2019, including a visit by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong to Laos, two visits to Vietnam by Lao Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Vorachith, and six meetings of the two countries’ Prime Ministers.
Vu asked the Ambassador and the Lao Embassy to coordinate with Vietnam to implement important cooperative mechanisms between the two countries, and work closely with Vietnam when Vietnam performs the role as ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.
The same day, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vice Secretary of the city’s Party Committee Vo Thi Dung also visited the Lao Consulate General to extend her congratulations on behalf of the city’s Party organization, administration and people.
The HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations also held a get-together to mark the Lao National Day and 35 years in operation of the city’s Vietnam-Laos friendship association./.