Congratulations extended to new Prime Minister of UK
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 6 sent a message of congratulations to the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Elizabeth Truss.
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Elizabeth Truss speaks in London (Photo: AFP)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 6 sent a message of congratulations to the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Elizabeth Truss./.