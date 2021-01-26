Congratulations from China’s Party Central Committee for 13th National Party Congress
The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has sent a message of congratulations to the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which officially opened in Hanoi on January 26.
The Communist Party of China has sent a message of congratulations to the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV). Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has sent a message of congratulations to the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which officially opened in Hanoi on January 26.
The CPC Central Committee also extended its whole-hearted greetings to all Vietnamese Party members and people.
It said that since the 12th National Congress of the CPV, the CPV Central Committee headed by Secretary General Nguyen Phu Trong has paid attention to intensifying Party building, leading Vietnamese people to many achievements in accelerating socialism building and reform.
Given the impact of COVID-19, the CPV Central Committee has brought into full play its undaunted leadership to effectively combat the pandemic, maintain economic growth, and improve people’s living standards, demonstrating the superiority of socialism, the CPC Central Committee noted.
“We really feel very happy about this,” it continued.
The CPC Central Committee said the 13th National Congress of the CPV is an important congress as it is associated with the development in all spheres of the Vietnamese Party and State, and is a major event in the political life of the Vietnamese Party and people.
The congress is of significance as it will put forth development targets for the nation, as well as implementation plans to the centennial anniversary of the CPV and the centennial founding anniversary of Vietnam, opening up a new path to build Vietnam into a modernised socialist country.
The Chinese Party and Government attach importance to developing relations between the two Parties and nations, and stand ready to work together with the Vietnamese side to inherit and promote the time-honoured friendship that has been founded and cultivated by generations of leaders of the two countries under the motto “friendly neighbourliness, comprehensive co-operation, long-term stability, and looking forward to the future”, and in a spirit of “good neighbours, good friends, good comrades, and good partners”.
The two sides will also materialise important common perceptions reached by leaders of the two Parties and countries, and work to foster the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, bringing more and greater interests to both nations and their peoples and actively contributing to peace, stability and prosperous development in the region, the message read./.