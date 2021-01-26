Politics Congratulations from Cambodian People’s Party to 13th National Party Congress The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee has extended its congratulations to the ongoing 13th National Party of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Politics Congratulations coming for 13th National Party Congress The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which officially opened in Hanoi on January 26, has received many messages of congratulations from around the globe.

Politics Press release on opening session of 13th National Party Congress A total 1,587 delegates representing more than 5 million Party members nationwide are attending the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which officially kicked off in Hanoi on January 26.

Politics Party’s role in building agricultural policy highlighted Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU) Central Committee Thao Xuan Sung has underlined the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in building policies for agricultural development, as well as the decisive contributions by the agriculture sector to Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2020.