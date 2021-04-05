Politics Relief of Vice State President, some NA Standing Committee members discussed The National Assembly (NA) continued discussing personnel work during its ongoing 11th session on April 5, during which new State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc submitted to the legislature the relief of the Vice State President.

Politics New Prime Minister takes oath of office The Government will maintain efforts to build a socialist state ruled by law and of the people, by the people, for the people, newly-elected Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed while taking the oath of office on April 5.

Politics Pham Minh Chinh elected Prime Minister of Vietnam The National Assembly (NA) adopted a resolution on the election of Pham Minh Chinh as the Prime Minister for the 2016 – 2021 tenure on April 5 afternoon.

Politics Infographic Pham Minh Chinh elected as Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission and deputy to the 14th legislature, was elected as Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 5 in Hanoi.