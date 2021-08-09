Videos Vietnam President’s visit deepens special ties with Laos President Nguyen Xuan Phuc began his two-day official friendship visit to Laos on August 9. The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President Thongloun Sisoulith.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao armies stand side by side in any circumstances: Minister The Vietnamese and Lao armies will stand side by side to overcome all challenges and difficulties, in any circumstances, to firmly protect revolutionary achievements of the two countries, the Vietnamese Defence Minister has affirmed.

Politics Top priority given to enhancing special Vietnam-Laos ties: Leaders Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith promised to continue giving the highest priority to constantly consolidating and nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos during their talks in Vientiane on August 9.

World Lao newspapers hail Laos-Vietnam traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation Lao newspapers have given front-page treatment to a two-day official visit to Laos on August 9-10 by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State.