Congratulations sent to Singapore on National Day
A corner of Singapore (Source: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Top leaders of Vietnam have extended congratulations to their Singaporean counterparts on the city-state’s 56th National Day (August 9).
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a letter of congratulations to Singaporean President Halimah Yacob.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended congratulations to his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong.
On the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent a letter of congratulations to Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan./.