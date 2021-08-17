Congratulations to Indonesia on Independence Day
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 17 sent congratulatory letters to Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day of Indonesia (August 17, 1945 - 2021).
On this occasion, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son cabled congratulations to his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.
Since Vietnam and Indonesia upgraded their ties to strategic partnership in June 2013, the two countries have recorded achievements in various fields, including politics, economy and culture./.
