Politics Association established to gather former public security officers A congress establishing the Association of Former People’s Public Security Officers of Vietnam was held in the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi on August 17.

Politics Vietnam, DPRK enhance defence cooperation Deputy Minister of National Defence Lieut. Sen. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 17 for Colonel Kim Myong Chol, Defence Attaché of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Vietnam.

Politics More actions needed besides new visa policy to attract int’l travelers: Insiders The new visa policy, taking effect from August 15, is creating a boost to the attraction of international tourists, but it is just the initial step and more long-term measures are required to make a breakthrough in this regard, according to insiders.

Politics HCM City boosts cooperation with Siemens Ho Chi Minh City whishes to maintain cooperation with the German multinational technology conglomerate Siemens in digital transformation, digital economy, and smart city development, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung has said.