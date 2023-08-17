Congratulations to Indonesia on Independence Day
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 17 sent messages of congratulations to Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the 78th anniversary of Indonesia’s Independence Day (August 17, 1945 – 2023).
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue cabled a congratulatory message to Speaker of the People’s Representative Council of Indonesia Puan Maharani.
On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended greetings to his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi./.