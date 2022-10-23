Politics Prime Minister receives UN Secretary-General Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 22 for visiting United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Politics PM makes recommendations for upcoming congress of War Veterans Association Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 22 met with the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association (VWVA) Central Committee to discuss the preparation for the association’s 7th National Congress for the 2022-2027 tenure.

Politics NA Chairman hails UN organs’ effective support for Vietnam National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue spoke highly of the United Nations organs’ active and effective support for the Vietnamese legislature while meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Hanoi on October 22.

Politics Legislators mull over 2023 socio-economic development plan The 15th National Assembly discussed in groups the 2022 socio-economic performance and the 2023 socio-economic development plan during the ongoing fourth session in Hanoi on October 22.