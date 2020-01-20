Politics Chilean Vice Minister’s visit boosts ties with Vietnam, ASEAN Chilean Vice Minister of Trade Rodrigo Yáñez has said his Vietnam visit aims to further boost the Vietnam – Chile ties and expand cooperation within the framework of the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) signed in 2011, especially in investment and services.

Politics Vietnam, Thailand hold 7th political consultation in Hanoi Vietnam and Thailand held the seventh political consultation under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung and Permanent Secretary of the Thai Foreign Ministry Busaya Mathelin in Hanoi on January 20.

Politics Deputy PM holds talks with Swiss Vice President Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh held talks with Vice President and head of the Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research of Switzerland Guy Parmelin in Geneva on January 20.

Politics Congratulations to Maltese Prime Minister Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 20 sent a message of congratulations to the new Prime Minister of Malta, Robert Abela.