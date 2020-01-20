Congratulations to Japanese Communist Party on 28th congress
Shii Kazuo was re-elected Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party Central Committee at the party's 28th congress (Photo: Japantimes)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam has offered congratulations to the Japanese Communist Party on the latter’s 28th congress.
At the event, Shii Kazuo was re-elected Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party Central Committee.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent a congratulatory message to Shii Kazuo on his re-election./.