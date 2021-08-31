Politics Law building and enforcement by 2030 debated The strategy on building and perfecting the legal system and law enforcement by 2030 towards 2045 was discussed at the first meeting of sub-committee No. 1 in Hanoi on August 31, under the chair of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Lao ambassador to France congratulates Vietnam on 76th National Day Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang on August 30 received his Lao counterpart Yong Chanthalangsy, who came to offer congratulations on Vietnam’s 76th National Day (September 2).

Politics PM’s special working group on settling obstacles facing businesses, people set up Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision on the formation of a special working group to support him in removing difficulties facing businesses and people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Luang Prabang Governor: Laos – Vietnam ties growing The Laos – Vietnam ties keep growing and bond the two peoples together, said Secretary and Governor of Luang Prabang province Khamkhan Chanthavisouk on August 30.