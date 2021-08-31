Congratulations to Malaysia on 64th National Day
Hanoi (VNA) - President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has extended his congratulations to King of Malaysia Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah on the 64th National Day of the country (August 31).
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cabled his greetings to his Malaysian counterpart Ismail Sabri Yaakob and congratulated the latter on his appointment as the country’s ninth Prime Minister.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent a congratulatory letter to his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah and congratulated him on his appointment as the Malaysian Foreign Minister.
Vietnam and Malaysia formally established diplomatic relations in 1973./.
