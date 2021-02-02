Congratulations to new Foreign Minister of Mongolia
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has sent congratulations to Batmunkh Battsetseg on her appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia.
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has sent congratulations to Batmunkh Battsetseg on her appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia.
Vietnam and Mongolia established diplomatic ties on November 17, 1954. Over the past 67 years, the bilateral friendship and cooperation have seen developments with achievements in various fields, from politics, economy, education, and culture to people-to-people exchange.
They have also closely cooperated at the international and regional forums in which both are members./.
Vietnam and Mongolia established diplomatic ties on November 17, 1954. Over the past 67 years, the bilateral friendship and cooperation have seen developments with achievements in various fields, from politics, economy, education, and culture to people-to-people exchange.
They have also closely cooperated at the international and regional forums in which both are members./.