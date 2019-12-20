Politics Chief of Thai Defence Forces pays official visit to Vietnam The Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, Gen. Ponpipaat Benyasri, is paying an official visit to Vietnam from December 19 to 21 which aims to enhance the traditional friendship and mutual trust between the two militaries and peoples.

Politics NA leader visits armed forces in Hai Phong city National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited the High Command of Military Region 3 and the Vietnam People’s Navy in the northern city of Hai Phong on December 20.

Politics PM Phuc receives foreign military leaders Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 20 hosted military leaders of Brunei, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Russia, Singapore and Thailand who are here to attend a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the 30th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22).

Politics Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian defence officials, units honoured The State of Vietnam, the State of Laos and the Kingdom of Cambodia have bestowed orders upon leaders of their defence ministries, along with several collectives and individuals of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), in recognition of their contributions to the three countries’ relations.