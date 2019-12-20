Congratulations to new Kuwaiti Prime Minister
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 20 sent a message of congratulations to Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah on his appointment as Prime Minister of Kuwait.
Prime Minister of Kuwait Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah (Photo: Today Online)
The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also cabled a congratulatory message to Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah on the occasion of his appointment as Kuwaiti Foreign Minister.
With diplomatic ties established on January 10, 1976, Kuwait was the first member of the Gulf Cooperation Council and also one of the first Middle Eastern countries to form a diplomatic relationship with Vietnam./.
