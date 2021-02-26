Congratulations to new leaders of African Union
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on February 25 sent a letter of congratulations to President of Congo Félix Tshisekedi on his assumption of the rotating Chairmanship of the African Union.
Rotating Chairman of the African Union Félix Tshisekedi (Photo: VNA)
The same day, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also cabled a congratulatory message to Moussa Faki Mahamat on his re-election as Chairman of the African Union Commission./.
