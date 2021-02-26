Politics Authorities of Saint Petersburg city updated with result of 13th National Party Congress The Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations held a teleconference on February 25 to inform authorities of Saint Petersburg city and several agencies in Russia about the results of the 13th National Party Congress.

Politics Vietnamese ambassador runs for re-election to International Law Commission Vietnam's permanent missions to the United Nations (UN) in New York and Geneva have recently sent diplomatic notes to the UN and countries informing the candidacy of Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thao to the International Law Commission (ILC) for the 2023-2027 tenure, marking the official start of the Vietnamese candidate's campaign for re-election to the UN’s important law organ.

Politics Countries’ leaders offer congratulations to Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong Leaders of many countries in the world have extended their congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong over his re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam in the 13th tenure.

Politics Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson: Vietnam appreciates WTO’s central role Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said as a responsible member of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Vietnam supports the open, transparent and rules-based multilateral system and appreciates the WTO’s central role.