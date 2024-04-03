Congratulations to Portuguese Prime Minister, Foreign Minister
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 3 sent a message of congratulations to Luís Montenegro on his appointment as Prime Minister of Portugal.
On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended congratulations to Paulo Rangel on his appointment as Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of Portugal./.