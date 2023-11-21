Politics Party leader’s book on Vietnam’s diplomacy launched A book of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on the building and development of Vietnam’s diplomacy deeply imbued with the characteristics of “Vietnamese bamboo” made debut at a ceremony held in Hanoi on November 21.

Politics Minister applauds results of defence cooperation with EU Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang received Ambassador Julien Guerrier, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Vietnam, in Hanoi on November 21.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 21 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.