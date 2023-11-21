Congratulations to Prime Minister of Spain over re-election
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez speaks at a meeting of the parliament in Madrid on November 16, 2023. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 21 sent a message of congratulations to Pedro Sánchez over his re-election as the Prime Minister of Spain.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son extended congratulations to José Manuel Albares Bueno on his re-appointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain./.