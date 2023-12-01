Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong on December 1 sent a message of congratulations to his Romanian counterpart Klaus Werner Iohannis on the occasion of the European country’s 105th National Day (December 1, 1918 - 2023).



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also cabled a congratulatory message to his Romanian counterpart Ion Marcel Ciolacu.

On this occasion, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue sent his congratulatory messages to President of the Senate Nicolae Ionel Ciuca, and President of the Chamber of Deputies Alfred Simonis.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son congratulated Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luminita Odobescu./.