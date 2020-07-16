Conjoined twins in stable condition after separating operation
The conjoined twins who were separated after a 12-hour operation on July 15 are now in stable condition, according to Dr Truong Quang Dinh, director of the Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital.
Medical workers care for one of the two babies after the separating operation at the Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital (Photo: VNA)
The two baby girls, named Truc Nhi and Dieu Nhi, regained consciousness in intensive care ward in the morning of July 16. They have a light fever and are on ventilator.
Doctors will hold a meeting every 12 hours to examine the babies’ conditions and put forward treatment plans.
Dr Dinh said the twins will undergo other operations after three months to reconstruct their digestive and urinary tracts. They will be monitored until they turn 18.
Around 100 doctors and nurses at the Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1 and 2, Cho Ray Hospital and others in HCM City took part in the July 15 operation to separate the twins, who were joined at the pelvis.
The twins are 13 months old and weigh 15 kilogrammes, and were in good health at the time of surgery. Because their development indexes are the same as healthy children, doctors said the surgery was now safe to perform.
Professor Tran Dong A, 79, is one of nine key doctors performing the operation. He said the chances of the children making a full recovery was very positive thanks to advanced surgical techniques and equipment./.