Environment Binh Phuoc’s forest protection department receives wild endangered coolie The Forest Protection Department of Dong Phu district in the southern province of Binh Phuoc received a wild coolie on May 25.

Environment Death toll from floods in northern region rises As of May 25 morning, flash floods triggered by downpours had claimed five lives, including two in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang, and one each in Hoa Binh, Dien Bien and Quang Ngai.

Environment Rains to continue in northern mountainous region The northern mountainous region will continue to see widespread rains on coming days, with rainfalls of 20-50 mm, even over 50 mm, forecast for some areas on May 25, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Downpours cause human, property losses in northern Vietnam Hanoi and other northern provinces were inundated following heavy rains on May 23 and 24 that have caused human and property losses.