Conserving wild, migratory birds – urgent task: workshop
Conserving wild and migratory birds remains an urgent task to ensure a healthy ecosystem, contributing to migratory bird conservation in the region and the world at large, heard a workshop on May 27.
Vietnam is home to over 900 bird species, of which 99 need to be conserved. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Conserving wild and migratory birds remains an urgent task to ensure a healthy ecosystem, contributing to migratory bird conservation in the region and the world at large, heard a workshop on May 27.
The workshop, held by the Vietnam Environment Administration at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE), looked into the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 4/CT-TTg dated May 17, 2022 on urgent tasks and solutions to preserve wild and migratory birds in Vietnam.
Nguyen Hoai Bao, from Birdlife International, said Vietnam is considered one of the most important locations for migratory and endemic birds, with 63 globally important bird regions and seven endemic areas.
Currently, the country is home to over 900 bird species, of which 99 need to be conserved, he continued.
Despite conservation efforts, migratory bird populations have been seriously declining in Vietnam and other Asian countries over the past years, he noted, blaming the situation to rapid development across Asia and illegal hunting and trading.
Other participants suggested Vietnam foster cooperation with regional and international conservation organisations, universities, research institutes and centres to implement relevant programmes more synchronously.
The handling of violations should be tightened, they said, urging the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the MoNRE keep a closer eye on the assessment of natural resources and environment, hydro-and wind power projects./.