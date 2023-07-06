Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vo Tan Duc speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – Work on a passenger terminal at Long Thanh International Airport in southern Dong Nai province is scheduled to start in August, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) announced at a working session on July 6 with the provincial People's Committee.



The construction and equipment installation package for the terminal costs over 35 trillion VND (1.52 billion USD) and it will be carried out in 39 months, said the ACV - the project's investor.



In August, the construction of various components of the Long Thanh airport, such as a runway, taxiway, apron, and connecting roads, will commence.



According to the People's Committee of Long Thanh district, the Long Thanh airport is being built on an area of 5,000ha, with the first phase covering over 2,530ha. To date, the district has essentially completed land clearance for the first phase. As for the two connecting roads to the airport, the district is expediting land clearance.



About the construction of 11 social works in Loc An - Binh Son resettlement area spanning over 280ha in service of the airport, five of them have been completed and basically completed. The work on the remainders has been resumed after a long period of delay. Thousands of people have already relocated to the resettlement area.



Starting in 2021, the Long Thanh International Airport project covers six communes in Long Thanh district. It has total investment is 336.63 trillion VND and is divided into three phases.



In the first phase, a runway and one passenger terminal along with other supporting facilities will be built at a cost of 109.1 trillion VND to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year.



Once fully completed by 2050, the airport will be able to handle 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo annually.



Located 40km east of Ho Chi Minh City, it is expected to relieve overloading at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, currently the country’s largest, in the southern metropolis./.