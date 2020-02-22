Society Bac Giang chooses three local products to shine The northern province of Bac Giang province has chosen three local products to develop into five-star products this year as part of the One Commune-One Product (OCOP) programme.

Society Vietnamese community in Eastern Europe joins hands in COVID-19 fight Overseas Vietnamese in Eastern Europe have worked to raise funds and collect medical supplies and equipment as part of efforts to support people in the homeland in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Society Enterprises ensure employees’ safety amidst Covid-19 outbreak Statistics from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs showed more than 320 enterprises have temporarily halted their operation amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak. To protect workers who remain at work, the labour sector and enterprises have been deploying preventive measures.

Society Vietnamese advised to avoid travel to coronavirus-hit areas in RoK The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on February 21 recommended Vietnamese citizens to avoid travel to areas that are affected by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and vulnerable to the virus in the country as warned by local competent agencies.