Construction starts on wind power plant in Soc Trang
BPP Vinh Chau Wind Power Co., Ltd (BPPVC) – a subsidiary of Banpu Public Company Limited (Banpu Power) of Thailand, started the construction of a wind power plant with a total capacity of 65MW in Vinh Chau town, the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.
At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: https://baocantho.com.vn/)
Invested by the BPPVC, the wind power plant No.3’s first phase has a designed capacity of 29.4 MW with seven turbines, and an investment of over 1.3 trillion VND (over 56.1 million USD). It is expected to be completed in December this year, generating about 84.7 GWh of electricity.
The second phase of the project will be implemented in 2021 with a total capacity of 30 MW at a cost of 1.4 trillion VND (over 60.47 million USD).
Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Chuyen highly valued the investor for its clean energy project in the locality, saying that the plant will contribute to creating jobs, and serving local production, business, and tourism activities.
Soc Trang has given priority to call for investment for 21 wind power development projects in the 2017-2020 period, including 18 ones in Vinh Chau town./.