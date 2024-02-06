Videos Deputy PM urges strict punishments of IUU violations Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has urged relevant quarters to prevent fishing vessels from encroaching on foreign waters, and take stringent measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities.

Society Gejiu - Sa Pa irregular passenger transport route resumed The Department of Transport of Lao Cai province and the Yunnan provincial Department of Transport have decided to resume an irregular passenger transport route between Gejiu of China and Sa Pa of Vietnam.

Society Vietnam National University, Hanoi takes leap in Webometrics list The Vietnam National University, Hanoi ranked 649th in the latest Webometrics Ranking of World Universities 2024, placing at the 11th position in Southeast Asia and 140th in Asia.

Society Flower streets bring spring to patients in HCM City When Tet (Lunar New Year) comes, hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City are often decorated with flowers to encourage the spirit of their employees and patients who have to stay at the hospitals during the Vietnamese people’s biggest and longest festival.