Consultation workshop on Mekong Delta agricultural transformation
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the Embassy of the Netherlands in Vietnam held a consultation workshop in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 2 to discuss the Mekong Delta Agricultural Transformation Programme.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Do Anh Tuan, head of the MARD’s Department of International Cooperation, said the Netherlands is strong in agriculture with its farm produce export ranking second globally.
The Netherlands is Vietnam’s largest partner in the European Union with a trade revenue of 7.8 billion USD, and also the largest European investor with a total registered capital of nearly 10 billion USD.
In face of the climate change challenges, Vietnam wants to learn from the Netherlands’ experience in the sustainable development of the Mekong Delta, including planning, governance, development strategy building, and especially building a key value chain for the region, he said.
Willem Schoustra, Agriculture Counsellor from the embassy, said agricultural transformation is part of Resolution No.120/NQ-CP on the sustainable development of the Mekong Delta in adaptation to climate change based on the Mekong Delta Plan – a joint effort between the two countries.
He said the Netherlands could transfer knowledge to Vietnam about water resources management and agriculture business.
Earlier on April 9, a memorandum of understanding on the Netherlands – Vietnam cooperation was signed to carry out the Mekong Delta Agricultural Transformation Programme reached by the two Prime Ministers, marking the second stage of strategic and long-term partnership on water resources management and agriculture between the two nations./.
