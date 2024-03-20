Contech Vietnam 2024, EL Vietnam 2024 to take place in mid-April
The opening ceremony of Contech Vietnam 2023 (Photo: https://vneconomy.vn/)Hanoi (VNA) - The International Trade Fair on Construction, Mining, and Transport – Machinery, Technology, Vehicles, and Materials (Contech Vietnam 2024) and the Vietnam International Exhibition on Electrical Energy and Lighting (EL Vietnam 2024) will take place at the National Exhibition Construction Centre (NECC) in Hanoi from April 17-20.
The information was announced at a press conference organised on March 20 by the Hanoi Advertising and International Fair Joint Stock Company (HADIFA) in collaboration with the Vietnam Association of Building Materials (VABM), the Vietnam Electrical Engineering Asociation (VEEA), and the Hanoi University of Mining and Geology (HUMG).
HADIFA Deputy Director Le Ngoc Duc said that the trade fair and the exhibition will serve as a bridge and a venue for Vietnamese and foreign enterprises to introduce new products and technologies, connect and set up business partnerships, negotiate and sign cooperation agreements and commercial contracts.
These events will not only serve as platforms for promoting brands of businesses, but also provide opportunities for investors to access and exchange information, seek partners, and boost trade cooperation, he added.
Covering a combined area of 5,000 sq.m, the events will feature hundreds of booths. Construction projects, building materials, mining and transport technologies will be introduced at Contech Vietnam 2024. Meanwhile, EL Vietnam 2024 will showcase energy solutions and projects, equipment and technologies, and lighting.
VABM Vice Chairman and General Secretary Thai Duy Sam said the two events will coordinate and supplement each other, opening up more opportunities for cooperation and development between domestic and foreign enterprises.
The exhibitions are expected to see the participation of local firms, and exhibitors from Germany, China, Hong Kong (China), the Republic of Korea, India, Singapore, and Israel.
Within the framework of the events, workshops and technical presentations will be organised by VABM, VEEA, and HUMG./.
