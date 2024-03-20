Business Italian products promoted in Ho Chi Minh City Italian firms are scheduled to partake in events in Ho Chi Minh City promoting Italian food and beverage products to local consumers, said the Italian Trade Agency (ITA).

Business Deputy PM lauds Airbus’ cooperation with Vietnamese partners Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha highly valued Airbus’s aviation cooperation with Vietnamese partners while receiving Olivier Michalon, Executive Vice President Global Business for Airbus Helicopters – a subsidiary of Airbus, in Hanoi on March 20.

Business Vietnam 13th largest mango supplier for US Vietnam is the 13th largest mango supplier for the US last year, data of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) showed. ​

Business Lobster exports soar 18-fold in two months Lobster exports reeled in nearly 30 million USD in January and February, an over 18-fold increase compared to the same period last year, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has reported.