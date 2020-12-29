Culture - Sports Vietnamese football a silver lining in Southeast Asia The development of Vietnamese football and the V.League’s appeal and competitiveness as a top professional football league have drawn many international players and experts to the country.

Culture - Sports Ha Long winter carnival awaits visitors during New Year holiday Ha Long city, home to the World Natural Heritage Site of Ha Long Bay, in the northern province of Quang Ninh, is inviting visitors to its winter carnival, slated for January 1.

Culture - Sports Online entertainment to thrive in 2021 Online entertainment will be increasingly more popular in 2021 after a surge in use during 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have said.

Culture - Sports ASEAN-themed children programme awards winners The first ‘Vietnamese children reaching out to the world’ programme, themed ASEAN identities, presented two first, seven second and 14 third prizes as part of its award ceremony held in the northern province of Bac Ninh on December 26 and 27.