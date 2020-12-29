Contemporary art museum debuts
The Flamingo Contemporary Art Museum (FCAM) was officially introduced at the weekend, scattered across the Flamingo Dai Lai Resort complex in the northern province of Vinh Phuc.
An outdoor installation art and sculpture work at the Flamingo Contemporary Art Museum. (Photo courtesy of the group)
Vinh Phuc (VNS/VNA) - The Flamingo Contemporary Art Museum (FCAM) was officially introduced at the weekend, scattered across the Flamingo Dai Lai Resort complex in the northern province of Vinh Phuc.
Open to visitors from 9am to 5pm every day, FCAM features two display areas, outdoor and indoor. The outdoor section showcases 56 sculptures from various materials such as stone, stainless steel and wood.
The indoor section includes a cluster of containers in the 4ha pine forest campus, introducing 70 paintings, small sculptures and installation artworks. The works of art displayed in containers are diverse in their use of materials, from lacquer, oil paint, acrylic, silk, wood and stone to synthetic materials.
The FCAM not only features works of domestic artists but also those from more than 10 countries around the world, including the Republic of Korea, Japan, the US, Nepal, Italy, Spain and Singapore.
FCAM is the part of the Art in the Forest project, which has been sponsored by Flamingo Holding Group for many years. The museum’s management board is outlining plans for an expansion and upgrade of the display spaces.
Nguyen Thi Hanh, general director of Flamingo Holding Group, said: “This has realised the desire to establish an art space on a continental scale for painting, an outdoor sculpture park in the heart of 'Top 10 most beautiful resorts in the world'."
“Today's works of art will be the collection for a vast art space of the future so that the artistic spirit and responsibility for art will not stop spreading,” she added./.