Culture - Sports Vietnam’s oldest rock band introduces new lead vocalist Rocker Pham Anh Khoa has been announced as the newest member of the famous Vietnamese rock band Buc Tuong (The Wall), becoming the lead vocalist of the country's oldest rock band.

Culture - Sports Hoi An ancient town celebrates Heritage Day The ancient town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam is offering free entrance to tourists visiting the Old Quarter and craft villages from December 1-4 to mark the 21st anniversary of its recognition as a UNESCO world heritage site.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture promoted in Egypt The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt on November 30 organised a photo exhibition on Vietnamese land and people, along with an art programme marking the 57th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.

Culture - Sports Second edition of book series on Vietnam’s ethnic groups launched The second edition of the book series “Cac dan toc Viet Nam” (Ethnic groups of Vietnam) has been launched by Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House during a book exhibition in Hanoi.