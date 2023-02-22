Culture - Sports Binh Thuan expects strong tourism recovery in Visit Vietnam Year With the over 200 special events to be held, the Visit Vietnam Year 2023, themed “Binh Thuan - Green Convergence”, is a chance for the south-central province and other localities nationwide to promote tourism recovery and development.

Culture - Sports Hoi An’s mid-autumn festival named intangible heritage The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has listed the mid-autumn Full Moon Festival (on the 14th day of the eighth lunar month) of Hoi An ancient town in central Quang Nam province as a National Intangible Heritage.