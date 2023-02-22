Contest encourages children to collect, learn about stamps
Hanoi (VNA) – A contest of postage stamp collection and knowledge for children aged 8 – 15 nationwide, themed 'your country in stamps', was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 22.
Accepting entries submitted from February 22 to May 31, the competition requires eligible candidates to collect stamps, answer a list of questions, and write an essay revolving around the key topic.
The entries, preferably written by hands and demonstrated with stamps, should be sent via post to the headquarters of the Vietnam children support & development centre in Hanoi.
Details of the contest can be found on the websites of Vietnam Post (http://www.vnpost.vn) and the Central Council of the Ho Chi Minh Vanguard Children's Union (http://www.thieunhivietnam.vn).
Addressing the ceremony, Le Anh Quan, Vice President of the Central Council of the Ho Chi Minh Vanguard Children's Union, said the theme of the competition has a special meaning in helping kids learn about the nation’s history, therefore they will become more aware of their responsibilities for the national protection cause./.