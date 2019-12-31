Culture - Sports More football glory to come in 2020? Vietnamese football enjoyed a hugely successful 2019 and are now the undisputed king of ASEAN football, but leaders of the national football federation think there's even more to come in 2020.

Culture - Sports Portrait of coach Park Hang-seo fetches 12,000 USD for charity A portrait of national football team coach Park Hang-seo has been sold for 12,000 USD during an auction at Chon Auction House in Hanoi, with the entire sum going to charity.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese athlete wins gold medal at Asian Pencak Silat Championship Nguyen Thi Cam Nhi of Vietnam bagged the gold medal in the women’s 70kg category at the 5th Asian Pencak Silat Championship, which took place in Yanji, China, from December 25 - 30.