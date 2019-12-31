Contest honours scripts featuring Dien Bien Phu Victory
Two scripts, entitled “Doi mat” (The Eyes) and “Moi Tinh Dien Bien” (Dien Bien Love), won the top prize in a contest to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory over French colonial rule and the 75th anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army.
The contest was organised by the Department of Performing Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The entries had to be literary scripts that have been staged and performed at home or abroad, ranging from cheo (popular opera), tuong (classical drama) to cai luong (reformed opera), as well as other genres.
The scripts must reflect the image, humanity and solidarity of Vietnamese soldiers in fighting, building and defending the Fatherland, in addition to inspiring national pride.
According to the organisation board, the jury received 91 entries in three months since the launch of the contest, from July 15 to October 15. A total of 79 were assessed and classified into three levels of award – A, B and C.
Two ‘A’ awards were presented to The Eyes by late author Vu Dung Minh and Dien Bien Love by late author Luu Quang Thuan.
Four ‘B’ awards were granted to Co So Trang (White Base) by late author Hoai Giao, Nhiem Vu Hoan Thanh (Mission Completed) by Xuan Duc, Menh Lenh Than Ky (Magical Order) by Tran Dinh Ngon and Ky Uc Lua (Fire Memory) by Chu Lai.
In addition, the jury presented 10 ‘C’ awards and honoured scripts by authors who received the Ho Chi Minh and State Prizes.
Speaking at the closing ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong praised the contest as a celebration of the 65th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory and the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam People's Army.
“Through the results of today's vote, the ministry highly appreciated the critical role of the jury, including the Chairman of the Writers' Council, Assoc. Prof. Phan Trong Thuong and members who made objective and fair evaluations with their reputation and professionalism,” the deputy minister said.
He also revealed that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism would coordinate with professional associations and art organisations nationwide to restore and recreate scripts to continue to promote their value after the vote, serving the spiritual life of the people, the political needs of the country as well as promoting the development of literature and art.
“The Ministry will focus on training and fostering young writers and discover new talents in the field of literature,” he added./.
