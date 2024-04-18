Politics PM visits police command centre, checks cultural centre construction in Phu Tho Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the command and control centre of the Phu Tho police and examined the construction of this northern province’s house of culture and arts on April 18.

Politics Domestic retailers eye export-quality products Domestic retailers are increasing the distribution of export-quality products to cash in on the consumption trend towards green, environmentally friendly and safe products.

Politics Vietnam, UK sign new agreement on illegal migration Vietnam and the UK signed an agreement to increase cooperation on tackling illegal migration in London on April 17.

Politics Prime Minister pays tribute to legendary founders of Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other officials offered incense in commemoration of the Hung Kings, the legendary founders of Vietnam, at Kinh Thien Palace on Nghia Linh Mountain in Viet Tri city, the northern province of Phu Tho, on April 18 (the 10th day of the third lunar month).