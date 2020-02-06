Health Five tonnes of disinfectant provided to aid coronavirus fight Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to supply the Ministry of Health five free tonnes of Chloramine B, a chemical disinfectant that can kill the new coronavirus, called 2019-nCoV, on surfaces.

Health Coronavirus leads to blood shortage for hospitals The shortage of blood has been exacerbated by the continuing coronavirus epidemic, according to the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT).

Health PM orders measures to minimise nCoV’s impact on economy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged ministries and localities to promptly implement measures to minimise the impact of the novel coronaviru (nCoV) on the economy.

Health Hospital for handling suspected nCoV cases opens in Quang Ninh A hospital particularly designated for handling suspected cases of novel coronavirus (nCoV) was put into operation in Mong Cai city, the northern border province of Quang Ninh, on February 3.