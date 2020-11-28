Corruption fight fruitful, wins over people’s support: symposium
The Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption held a symposium in Hanoi on November 28 to discuss the outcomes of corruption prevention and control during 2013-2020, especially since the beginning of the Party’s 12th tenure.
The symposium is held in Hanoi on November 28 to review the corruption prevention and control (Photo: VNA)
Standing Vice Chairman of the Party’s Central Theoretical Council Phung Huu Phu said the Party views corruption prevention and control as a critically important task in the Party and political system building and national development.
During the 11th and 12th tenures, the Party Central Committee have organised many events to review anti-corruption efforts via which a number of valuable lessons and experience have been gained, helping the Party Central Committee fine-tune related viewpoints and guidelines and issue practical solutions to promote the task, especially since the beginning of the 12th tenure.
Anti-corruption activities have reaped many important, comprehensive and considerable outcomes, winning over support from cadres, Party members, and people, as well as high evaluation from the international community, he noted.
At the workshop, participants shared the view that since the establishment of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption in 2013, especially during the almost five years of implementing the 12th National Party Congress’s resolution, the corruption combat has been carried out in a drastic, persistent, synchronous, comprehensive, methodological, and substantive manner. It has combined prevention with settlement of corruption, as well as the corruption fight with the Party and political system building and rectification.
As a result, corruption has gradually been contained and tended to decline, helping to ensure political stability, boost socio-economic development, and consolidate cadres, Party members, and people’s trust in the Party and State, they said.
Deputy Minister of Public Security, Maj. Gen. Nguyen Duy Ngoc held that the fight against corruption must be placed under the direct, absolute, and comprehensive leadership of the Party, with the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption directly giving orders.
It also needs close, timely, and effective coordination with Party agencies in implementing the Party’s disciplinary measures so as to pave the way for punishments imposed by the State and organisations, as well as criminal penalties, Ngoc said, adding that there must not be off-limits zones in this combat.
Phan Dinh Trac, Standing Vice Chairman of the central steering committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, held that corruption prevention and control are an important, regular, and difficult task that must be carried out both urgently and in the long term.
All-level authorities and sectors should carry out concerted solutions in a resolute and persistent fashion and without exceptions. The task should be associated with thrift practice, wastefulness prevention, and the building and rectification of the Party and political system while capitalising on the combined strength of the political system and the entire people, according to Trac./.