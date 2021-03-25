At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The sector also took synchronous and effective measures to prevent wrong punishments. Important targets assigned by the legislature were also met and surpassed.According to Tri, nearly 80 trillion VND (3.33 billion USD) in corruption cases were reclaimed.He proposed the NA pay further attention to building mechanisms and measures to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the sector’s right to prosecution and control of judicial activities, as well as provide support for its officers.Verifying the reports of the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy and the Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court, head of the NA Committee on Legal Affairs Le Thi Nga hailed the two sectors for basically meeting and surpassing targets set in the NA’s resolutions, meeting requirements for fighting crimes, thus making important contributions to maintaining social safety and order and promoting socio-economic development./.