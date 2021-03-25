Court, procuracy sectors present working reports
The 14th National Assembly listened to working reports of the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuracy for the 2016-2021 tenure and a report examining them during a plenary session in Hanoi on March 25, as part of its ongoing 11th session.
Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh presents the working report at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh said during the tenure, courts handled over 2.43 million cases, over 2.36 million of them were dealt with, reaching 97.6 percent, with quality of hearings improved.
Up to 99.5 percent of criminal cases were brought to court, without any wrong punishments.
The judgement of corruption and economic cases has been appreciated by the Party, State and people
As directed by the Central Steering Committee on Corruption Prevention and Control, courts dealt with 7,463 serious economic and corruption cases with over 14,500 defendants. They held trials in the spirit of judicial reform and publicised sentences on the electronic portal.
Procurator Director of the Supreme People’s Procuracy Le Minh Tri said he directed the sector seriously and effectively follow the Party policies on judicial reform, corruption prevention and control; and the Party and National Assembly’s requirements regarding the fight against crimes and legal violations.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)The sector also took synchronous and effective measures to prevent wrong punishments. Important targets assigned by the legislature were also met and surpassed.
According to Tri, nearly 80 trillion VND (3.33 billion USD) in corruption cases were reclaimed.
He proposed the NA pay further attention to building mechanisms and measures to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the sector’s right to prosecution and control of judicial activities, as well as provide support for its officers.
Verifying the reports of the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy and the Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court, head of the NA Committee on Legal Affairs Le Thi Nga hailed the two sectors for basically meeting and surpassing targets set in the NA’s resolutions, meeting requirements for fighting crimes, thus making important contributions to maintaining social safety and order and promoting socio-economic development./.