PetroVietnam donates 200 ventilators to support southern localities The Ministry of Health on August 20 received 200 high-flow ventilators donated by the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) to support southern localities in treating COVID-19 patients.

More medical workers sent to help with pandemic control in southern localities Three northern provinces - Lao Cai, Yen Bai and Ha Nam - on August 20 sent a total 100 medical workers to Dong Nai province to assist the southern locality in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.