COVID-19: 120,000 new cases recorded on March 24
COVID-19 treatment drug (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 120,000 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm March 23 to 4pm March 24, including 8 imported cases, down 7,886 from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 12,485 cases, followed by Dak Lak with 4,463 and Bac Ninh with 4,292.
The national tally reached 8,599,751.
On March 24, 164,754 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, raising the number of recovered patients so far to 4,826,024.
There are 3,650 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 70 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 42,145, equal to 0.5 percent of the total caseload.
By March 23, the country had injected 204,221,688 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.