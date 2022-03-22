COVID-19: 186,137 patients given all clear on March 22
A total 186,137 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on March 22, raising the number of recovered patients so far to 4,468,805, according to the Ministry of Health.
A health worker collects sample for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Meanwhile, 130,735 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm March 21 to 4pm March 22, including 4 imported cases.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 16,014 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 5,920 and Nghe An with 4,820.
The same day, Thai Binh province supplemented 35,000 cases, Hung Yen 33,331 cases, Quang Ninh 26,400 cases and Vinh Phuc 23,687 cases to the national caseload.
The national tally reached 8,338,914.
There are 4,225 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 65 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 42,014, equal to 0.5 percent of the total caseload.
By March 21, the country had injected 202,029,331doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.