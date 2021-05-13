COVID-19: 31 new cases recorded on May 13 afternoon
Health workers conduct COVID-19 testing for staff at Samsung Electronics Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Thirty one COVID-19 cases, including 19 domestic infections, were recorded over the last six hours to 6:00pm on May 13, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
The new patients included 10 in Da Nang, 4 in Bac Ninh, 3 in Vinh Phuc and 1 each in Hanoi and Bac Giang, all in quarantine facilities or sealed off areas. The new cases brought the total number of local infections announced on May 13 to 73.
The national count rose to 3,710, with 2,253 domestic and 1,457 imported cases.
An additional 21 patients were given the all-clear, raising the total number of recoveries to 2,657. The death toll remains at 35.
Meanwhile, 77,648 people are being quarantined nationwide.
To stay safe from COVID-19, people are urged to strictly follow the MoH’s 5K health message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.