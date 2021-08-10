COVID-19: 3,241 cases added to national tally
Administering COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – A total 3,241 cases of COVID-19 were logged in the past 12 hours to 6pm August 10, raising the national count to 228,135, according to the Health Ministry.
Of the new cases, 1,466 were recorded in Ho Chi Minh City, the largest hotspot in the country at present, 577 in Long An province, 378 in Dong Nai province, 128 in Nghe An province, 88 in Dong Thap province. The capital city of Hanoi reported 60 cases.
The same day, 4,428 patients were given the all-clear, raising the total recoveries to 80,348.
Among patients under treatment, 491 are being cared for in ICU, while 20 are treated with the support of ECMO.
An additional 388 deaths from COVID-19 were announced, with the total fatalities reaching 4,145.
A total 9,987,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far./.