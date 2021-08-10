Health “Green zones” promoted to prevent Covid-19 transmission The hashtag “green zone”, or “safe zone”, has increased in popularity over recent days and reflects the determination of many localities to control the ongoing fourth wave of Covid-19 around Vietnam. Setting up more such “green zones” to fight the pandemic is an effective measure to prevent the virus from spreading. More in the following!

Health Step closer to using herbal medicine for COVID-19 treatment The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) announced results of pre-clinical research on an herbal medicine for COVID-19 treatment called VIPDERVIR at an online press conference on August 10.

Society Deputy PM: southern localities expand coronavirus-free zones Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has said 19 southern localities under social distancing order are expanding areas free from coronavirus (green zones), narrowing and fencing virus-hit areas (red zones) to return to normal at the earliest.

Health Health Minister asks for readiness for vaccination as vaccines come in droves Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long has asked for close collaboration between the medical sector and the army as vaccines will come in great quantity and need to be preserved in strict conditions in the near future.