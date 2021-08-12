COVID-19: 5,025 cases added to national tally
The Health Ministry recorded 5,025 new cases of COVID-19 during 12 hours from 6am to 6pm August 12, raising the national tally to 246,568.
Collecting sample for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Of the new cases, Binh Duong province reported the highest number at 2,117, followed by Ho Chi Minh City with 1523, Dong Nai 646, Dong Thap 123 and Can Tho 104. The capital city of Hanoi logged 76 cases.
Of the new cases, Binh Duong province reported the highest number at 2,117, followed by Ho Chi Minh City with 1523, Dong Nai 646, Dong Thap 123 and Can Tho 104. The capital city of Hanoi logged 76 cases.
The same day, 3,991 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, increasing the number of recoveries to 89,145.
Among patients under treatment, 499 are being cared for in ICU and 21 are being treated with ECMO.
Meanwhile, 326 more COVID-19-related deaths were logged during August 1-12, raising the fatalities to 4,813.
A total of 12,098,821 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far, with 11,006,121 people receiving the first shot and 1,092,700 receiving two shots./.