COVID-19: 557 cases added to national caseload on June 26
A total 557 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 25 to 4pm June 26, according to the Ministry of Health.
Vaccination against COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi still reported the highest number of infections on the day with 177 cases, followed by Ho Chi Minh City with 32 and Bac Ninh with 32.
The national caseload reached 10,743,448.
A total 7,300 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on June 26, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,649,814. There are 27 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,084.
On June 26, 345,608 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 229,551,802./.