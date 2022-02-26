COVID-19: 77,982 cases recorded on February 26
A total 77,982 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 25 to 4pm February 26, including 12 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 10,783 cases, followed by Nghe An with 3,985 and Vinh Phuc with 2,995.
Besides, the northern province of Thai Nguyen supplemented 20,894 cases after verifying information.
The national tally reached 3,219,177, including 205 infections of Omicron.
There are 2,979 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 88 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 40,050.
A total 20,427 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,376,046.
By February 25, the country had injected over 193.27 million doses of vaccines to date, with over 67.197 million people over 18 and 8.13 million children from 12-17 having received two shots, while more than 38.46 million booster shots and third shots had been administered./.